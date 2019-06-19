Prabhat Maurya replaces banned Rasikh Salam in India U19 squad

The BCCI on Wednesday withdrew & pacer from the Under-19 squad and banned him for two years for submitting a faulty

The BCCI named Prabhat Maurya as his replacement in the squad for an ODI tri-series, to be held in England from July 21.

" has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy submission of faulty to BCCI," BCCI said in a release.

Salam had made his first class debut for and against Guwahati in December 2018 and also played in the 2019 IPL season.

Salam has taken seven wickets and scored 45 runs in two first class games he has played.

He became only from J&K to play in IPL when he featured in a match against Delhi Capitals, becoming youngest cricketer, aged 17, to play for MI.

was the first to play in IPL. He had played for Pune Warriors and

The revised U19 squad:



Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Prabhat Maurya, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (WK), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.

