Pragya calling Godse a patriot shows BJP's real face: NCP

The NCP Thursday attacked the BJP over its Lok Sabha seat candidate Thakur's Nathuram was a "patriot" remark, saying people can now see the "real face" of the Amit Shah-led party.

The NCP also asked to come clear whether Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, was indeed a patriot as stated by

"Nathuram Godse, who has murdered Mahatma Gandhi, is being defended by BJP's candidate and is being called a patriot. People can now see @BJP4India 's real face through.@SadhviPragya_MP," said on

alleged that Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, belongs to the same fraternity as "terrorist"

"Modi had bowed before Mahatma Gandhi's statue before the entire world. Now he should tell not only the country, but the world if was a patriot," Awhad said.

In an interview to a channel in Madhya Pradesh, said Godse was a "patriot" and will always remain so. She was responding to a query regarding actor-turned- Kamal Haasan's comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu as he had referred to the assassin of Gandhi.

was killed in on January 30, 1948.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)