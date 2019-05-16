Pragya calling Godse a patriot shows BJP's real face: NCP

-
The NCP Thursday attacked the BJP over its Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's Nathuram Godse was a "patriot" remark, saying people can now see the "real face" of the Amit Shah-led party.
The NCP also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clear whether Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, was indeed a patriot as stated by Pragya Singh.
"Nathuram Godse, who has murdered Mahatma Gandhi, is being defended by BJP's candidate Pragya Thakur and is being called a patriot. People can now see @BJP4India 's real face through.@SadhviPragya_MP," Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Twitter.
NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad alleged that Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, belongs to the same fraternity as "terrorist" Godse.
"Modi had bowed before Mahatma Gandhi's statue before the entire world. Now he should tell not only the country, but the world if Godse was a patriot," Awhad said.
In an interview to a news channel in Madhya Pradesh, Pragya Singh said Godse was a "patriot" and will always remain so. She was responding to a query regarding actor-turned- politician Kamal Haasan's comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu as he had referred to the assassin of Gandhi.
Mahatma Gandhi was killed in Delhi on January 30, 1948.
