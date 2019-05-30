Prakash Javadekar: Another term for BJP loyalist who has played many roles for party and govt

Human Resource Development, Environment, Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs and too, is the man who has played many roles for his party and government.

Basking in the glory of the BJP winning 24 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, a state where he was poll in-charge, the incumbent HRD was sworn in as a in a grand ceremony in the on Thursday.

The 68-year-old, who has held several portfolios in the previous Narendra Modi government, has had a fairly non-controversial political career.

His various portfolios are not the only highlights of his career. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha as a from in 2008, and re-elected from in 2014.

Javadekar took over the affairs of the HRD ministry from who was shunted to the Textiles ministry amid various controversies, including rollback of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in

Institutions of Eminence (IoEs), autonomy to IIMs, reduction in NCERT curriculum, mandatory training and (HEFA) to enable major investments for creation of high quality infrastructure in premier educational institutions are among the key initiatives Javadekar took during his tenure as HRD

Under his leadership of the Environment minister, participated in the Climate Change Conference in 2015 during which the Paris Accord was signed.

A alumnus, Javadekar has also served as member of Press Council, Standing Committee on Human Resources and Development, Public Accounts Committee, for Ministry of Power, Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Standing and the

The RSS man has also been of the government's Working Group on "IT for Masses" and the of (NOINO) and (KCKU).

Active in since his college days, Javadekar was a member of the ABVP, the RSS' student wing. During the Emergency declared by then Indira Gandhi, Javadekar participated in student movements against the government. He also led a movement in Pune at the time and was arrested for several months.

Javakedar, who has written four books on unemployment, IMF loan, farm loan waiver and inflation, was elected to the Legislative Council between 1990 and 2002.

Javadekar's complaints about various irregularities in led to the (CVC) directing a CBI enquiry into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)