HC cautions litigants, lawyers to purchase court fees stamp from authorised vendors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued a public notice cautioning litigants and lawyers to ensure court fees stamps are purchased from authorised vendors only.

The notice was issued in light of a complaint lodged with the Delhi Police that forged stamp papers were being sold inside the high court complex for deposit of court fees.

"The authenticity of the e-court fees deposited in this court is verifiable and is being verified. Court fees in the form of stamp papers was discontinued nearly three years back and should not be available now.

"If anyone deposits the court fee in the form of stamp papers, the same shall be subject to scrutiny and if found to be forged and fabricated, proper action shall follow," the high court said in the notice.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 19:55 IST

