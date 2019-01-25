Prison inmates to receive certificates of yoga courses

In a first, prison inmates will be provided certificates of diploma, bachelor and master degrees in to help them become professional trainers and live a dignified life after completing their sentences, officials said Friday.

The has inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the for Yoga, the jail authorities to provide the courses under the Project Sanjeevan.

"The motto of these courses is to keep jail inmates physically and mentally fit. It will also help them in reformation, rehabilitation and re-integration.

"After successfully completing the courses, they will be able to earn livelihood proudly after their release from the jail," a said.

The training programmes include a Master Trainers Program - a Certificate Course in Science for Wellness Instructors (CCYSc) of 480 hours duration - and a Foundation Course in Yoga Science for Wellness (FCYScW)- of 50 hours duration, (two hours a day) for period of six months in all 16 jails in the city.

