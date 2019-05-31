Private airline's employee commits suicide in Nagpur

A 19-year-old employee of private carrier here has allegedly committed suicide, police said Friday.

The deceased, Manthan Chavan, was part of the Mumbai- based airline's ground staff at the and ended his life Thursday afternoon at residence here after wishing his mother, a policewoman, on her birthday, they said.

According to the police, Chavan hanged himself from an iron rod of a ventilator at his home in Chandramani Nagar under the station area at around 2.45 pm.

Chavan's father told the police its not clear why his son committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to work stress, police (Ajni) Kailash Magar said.

The deceased was on leave as he was down with jaundice for the last nearly two weeks, Magar said, quoting his father.

"No suicide note was found at the spot, from where a piece of paper was recovered with the message, 'Happy birthday mummy - I am sorry'. It was Manthan's mother's birthday yesterday," he said.

The have registered a case ofaccidental death.

"We are conducting a detailed investigation into the case," the said.

The mother of the deceased works with the special branch of the

