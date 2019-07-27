JUST IN
Priyanka lashes out at BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh over farm suicides

Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and leader Rajeev Shukla during the party President Rahul Gandhi’s press conference following the Lok Sabha polls results, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: PTI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Photo: PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues being faced by farmers and questioned the efficacy of farm and loan waiver schemes.

She cited a media report which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

"Farmers grow crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Farmers in Bundelkhand are getting threats of confiscation everyday. What kind of farm policy and loan waiver schemes is it that farmers are left with no option but to commit suicide," the AICC in-charge (UP east) said
First Published: Sat, July 27 2019. 10:30 IST

