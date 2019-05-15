Priyanka slams UP govt over alleged attack on Rae Bareli MLA

A day after an alleged attack on MLA Aditi Singh, Vadra slammed the and local administration, terming the incident an attack on democracy.

This is an attack on democracy. Nothing of this sort has ever happened in Country-made weapons, bricks and lathis were used in the attack. Zila panchayat members were dragged from their vehicles," alleged.

She also alleged that was run over by a vehicle.

"What kind of democracy is this? It is the BJP government in the state when such incidents are taking place while the entire administration is sitting idle," she said after a meeting with party workers here.

maintained that the party would raise the issue at every level.

Our leaders are meeting the in In Delhi, we are meeting the We will take legal recourse and file a complaint against the local administration if required, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was scheduled to take part in a roadshow in later in the day, said they had told the administration that something of this kind could take place but precautionary measures were not taken.

The MLA was on her way to oversee the voting for a no-confidence motion against Avadhesh Pratap Singh, who is the brother of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate

She was allegedly attacked by Avadhesh Singh's henchmen, armed with iron rods and bricks in Harchandpur area.

According to sources, the MLA's vehicle had overturned as its lost control over it due the attack.

An FIR was registered against Avadhesh and his brother later in the night on the complaint of zila panchyat member

Awasthi had alleged that he too was attacked along with two other members, in an effort to prevent them from participating in the no-confidence motion against Avadhesh Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)