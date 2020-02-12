Pro-Kannada outfits call for bandh in Karnataka for reservation in jobs

Normal life may be disrupted on Thursday as a few pro-Kannada organisations have given a call for a statewide 'bandh' demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report regarding reservation for unemployed youth in central government jobs as well as in the private sector.

The protest organised by the " Sanghatanegala Okkoota", comprising a few factions of " Rakshana Vedike", has been backed by Ola-Uber cab drivers' association, a few auto unions, farmers' associations, street vendors association, trade unions and transporters' associations.

On the bandh, Praveen Shetty, leader of one of the factions of KRV, said a mega rally will be taken out from Anekal Toll Gate to the Chief Minister's residence.

Later, representatives of various protesting organisations will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa demanding implementation of the report.

"We have decided to join the sit-in demonstration because it is about the job guarantee to the children born in It is about employment to those who are born in this soil," Shetty told reporters.

Ola-Uber Drivers' Association president Tanveer Pasha said the bandh has his organisation's support.

The All India Trade Union Congress and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions have extended their "moral support" to the bandh call.