Maharashtra SP chief Azmi's effigy burnt over his support for Cong-NCP-Sena

Protesters also put a garland of shoes around an effigy of local SP leader Raees Sheikh, MLA from Bhiwandi East during the incident on Monday night.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar speaks as NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs gather along with senior leaders to display their strength to form the government, at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. (Photi- Kamlesh Pednekar)

An effigy of Abu Asim Azmi, chief of the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party, was burnt in Bhiwandi town near here to protest the party's decision to support Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance to form government.

The protesters shouted slogans against Azmi and the SP, for "betraying" voters from the minority community.

Kumbharwada police arrested one person in connection with the protest on Tuesday.

When contacted for reaction, Azmi, MLA from Mankhurd here, said, "It was necessary to extend support to Sena-NCP- Congress in the state, because our prime objective is to keep the BJP out of power."

He had discussed the issue with senior SP leaders, Azmi said, adding that those who protested his decision did not know the political situation.
First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 18:30 IST

