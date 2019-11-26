Maharashtra SP chief Azmi's effigy burnt over his support for Cong-NCP-Sena

-
ALSO READ
A problem of plenty: Cong, NCP leaders deserting parties for BJP, Shiv Sena
Sanjay Raut tweets, 'we will succeed' despite setback to Shiv Sena
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Key Congress, NCP meeting under way
Congress-NCP close to allying with Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Uddhav to lead govt for 5 yrs, says Pawar
-
An effigy of Abu Asim Azmi, chief of the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party, was burnt in Bhiwandi town near here to protest the party's decision to support Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance to form government.
Protesters also put a garland of shoes around an effigy of local SP leader Raees Sheikh, MLA from Bhiwandi East during the incident on Monday night.
The protesters shouted slogans against Azmi and the SP, for "betraying" voters from the minority community.
Kumbharwada police arrested one person in connection with the protest on Tuesday.
When contacted for reaction, Azmi, MLA from Mankhurd here, said, "It was necessary to extend support to Sena-NCP- Congress in the state, because our prime objective is to keep the BJP out of power."
He had discussed the issue with senior SP leaders, Azmi said, adding that those who protested his decision did not know the political situation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU