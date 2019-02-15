Castor seed prices dip by Rs 14 on muted demand

Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 14 to Rs 5,432 per in futures trade Friday after participants tightened their bets amid muted trend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for April was trading lower by Rs 14, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 5,432 per

Castor seed for May, too, dipped by Rs 24, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 5,500 per with an open interest of 8,215 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to the fall in castor seed prices at futures trade here.

