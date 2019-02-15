Chana futures fall 0.46 per cent on muted demand

Chana prices declined 0.46 per cent to Rs 4,309 per in futures trade Friday after participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand at

Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 20, or 0.46 per cent, at Rs 4,309 per with an open interest of 27,030 lots.

The May rates also fell by Rs 14, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 4,365 per with an open interest of 3,480 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to the fall in chana prices at futures trade here.

