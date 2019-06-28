Pune receives average rainfall for June by Friday

Heavy rains in Pune on Thursday and Friday meant the monthly average for June had already been received, a senior India Meteorological Department official said.

Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010.

Total rainfall for June currently stands at 134.3 mm, the IMD official said.

"The average rainfall for Pune for the month of June is 137mm. Till 8:30am on Friday, the city had received 134.3 mm rainfall. Between 8:30 am to 5:30pm, rainfall recorded was 25.3mm. The average rainfall for June has been surpassed," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, department, IMD.

Kashyapi said the intensity of rain will decrease partially on Saturday.

He added that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Konkan region and neighbouring Goa till July 2, and widespread rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Vidarbha will get light to moderate rain till July 1, Kashyapi said.

