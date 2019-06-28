Himachal signs MoU with Mahindra Resorts for Rs 300 cr investment in state

The Himachal Pradesh government Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahindra Holidays and Resorts for Rs 300 crore investment in Kandaghat (Solan), Janjheli and Koldam (Mandi) and Dharamshala, an official said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Mahindra Holidays Chairman Arun Nanda in Mumbai, an official spokesperson said.

Thakur also held a road show in Mumbai to attract investment for the hill-state. He invited industrialists to the Global Investors Meet to be held in November this year in Dharamshala.

He also held a meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday evening.

Ambani showed interest in strengthening Jio network, particularly in rural areas of the state by laying new optical fibre line, and in post harvest management of fruits and vegetables.

He also discussed setting up a mobile phone assembly unit in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh area and said that a team would visit the state to finalise the company's activities, the spokesperson said.

Ambani also expressed his desire to set up a resort in the state, particularly in Dharamshala area, he added.

Thakur also held business-to-government (B2G) meetings with heads and representatives of various other industrial houses, including Mondelez India Chief Counsel - India and AMEA Sree Patel, United Phosphorus COO Sagar Kaushik and Foods and Inns Ltd Chairman Bhupendra Dalal.

He also met RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka and discussed about investment in IT park at Waknaghat in Solan district.

He also held a meeting with representatives of DP World, which has shown interest in investment in logistics sector and dry port at Baddi.

Thakur met ACC MD and CEO Neeraj Akhoury and discussed the company's expansion plans in Chamba district.

