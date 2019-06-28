HRD minister congratulates O P Jindal Univ for entering QS global rankings

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Friday congratulated O P Jindal Global University (JGU) for becoming the youngest varsity to break into the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020.

Nine Indian institutions, including IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc-Bangalore and Delhi University, were among the top 500 in the QS global rankings 2020, which were released on June 19 in London.

Nishank congratulated JGU during a meeting with the university's founding vice chancellor, C Raj Kumar, and dean of Jindal School of Banking and Finance, Ashish Bharadwaj.

According to a statement of the HRD Ministry, Kumar presented the QS Certificate of Achievement awarded to JGU for being ranked between 751-800 globally.

The ministry said this is a huge achievement for JGU as it celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

The minister said historically India has always given primacy to knowledge creation and learning, which has shaped the Indian society in profound ways.

"Leading centres of excellence and learning have flourished in ancient India and now the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has placed importance on Indian universities to excel globally," Nishank said.

"We encourage JGU to take the lead in meliorating other institutions and universities in aiming for global excellence in teaching, learning and research," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)