Punjab BJP leaders leave for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur

Several leaders of Punjab on Thursday left for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at in Pakistan through a visa-free corridor for offering prayers at the shrine dedicated to Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

A delegation is going to pay obeisance at the Sahib gurdwara, Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma told reporters before moving towards the integrated check post.

Sharma, who was sporting a turban, said that they were thankful to the prime minister and the home minister for reopening the to allow devotees to offer prayers ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Among party leaders who were part of the BJP 'jatha' (delegation) included Jeevan Gupta, Subhash Sharma and K D Bhandari.

Punjab Chief Minister and ministers will also visit the shrine on Thursday.

Twenty-eight devotees on Wednesday had visited the gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the

Security men were deployed in strength in and around Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur on Thursday.

The Centre reopened the from Wednesday ahead of



Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, on November 19.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

