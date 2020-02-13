Punjab govt to connect 300 health centres with telemedicine hub by March

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to connect 300 health and wellness centres with the telemedicine hub to provide comprehensive primary health services in rural areas of the state.

"The 300 HWCs will be connected with the telemedicine hub as a pilot project by March," Punjab Health and Family Welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a statement.

Telemedicine hub is the site from where a medical practitioner delivers a service through a telecommunication system.

There are 1,365 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) across the state which are witnessing an "overwhelming" response, the minister said.

The telemedicine hub will be established at Chandigarh under the supervision of 5 doctors and one telemedicine operator, he said.
