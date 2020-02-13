Punjab govt to connect 300 health centres with telemedicine hub by March

-
ALSO READ
Apollo TeleHealth may see realigning of consumer-facing business
Punjab to set up regulatory authority to check depletion of ground water
Punjab bypolls: Polling underway for four assembly seats; results on Oct 24
Punjab assembly follows Left-ruled Kerala, moves resolution against CAA
Google yields to Punjab CM's request, drops anti-India app from Play Store
-
The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to connect 300 health and wellness centres with the telemedicine hub to provide comprehensive primary health services in rural areas of the state.
"The 300 HWCs will be connected with the telemedicine hub as a pilot project by March," Punjab Health and Family Welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a statement.
Telemedicine hub is the site from where a medical practitioner delivers a service through a telecommunication system.
There are 1,365 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) across the state which are witnessing an "overwhelming" response, the minister said.
The telemedicine hub will be established at Chandigarh under the supervision of 5 doctors and one telemedicine operator, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU