North Korea and China in ice dance to the music of diplomacy

At the climax of a festival on ice to celebrate late North Korean leader Il on Friday, Olympic skaters from the host nation and neighbouring swapped partners to dance together.

The moment symbolised the markedly improved relations between and nuclear-armed amid a flurry of diplomacy on and around the peninsula.

The four skaters -- and of the North, who qualified for last year's in the South, and and Han Cong, who took the ice dance silver in Pyeongchang -- were the star attractions of the pageant.

With portraits of Kim -- father and predecessor of current leader Un -- and his own father looking down on the arena, they smiled and waved together to the crowd at the end of the closing sequence.

A diplomatic dance resumes at the end of the month in for a second North Korean-US summit, but in marked contrast to the speculation circulating in and elsewhere, Pyongyang's official agency has barely mentioned the meeting.

Un had three summits with the South's Moon Jae-in last year and a historic first meeting with US in

The North has yet to announce the date to its own people, and last referred to the encounter three weeks ago, when it said that a Kim sent to had "discussed the issue for the second DPRK-US summit".

Vietnam's visited this week, but again skirted around the subject, saying he had "an in-depth exchange of opinions" on "regional and international issues of mutual concern".

Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear arms and the ballistic missiles to deliver them to the US mainland has left it isolated on the global stage, subject to multiple sets of sanctions from the and other bodies.

But relations with China, long its key diplomatic protector and main provider of trade and aid, have improved markedly in recent months, with Kim keen to secure Xi Jinping's backing in his negotiations with Trump, and wary of seeking to influence developments in its own back yard.

Kim went to last month for his fourth encounter with Xi in less than a year, and in September sent a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, its most powerful political body, to attend a military parade in

The ice skating show is part of the North's annual festivities to mark the birth of Kim Jong Il, who it says was born on February 16, 1942, at a secret camp on Mount Paektu, the spiritual birthplace of the Korean people, where his father, the North's founder Kim Il Sung, was fighting the Japanese.

Outsiders point instead to official Soviet records showing he was born a year earlier in a Siberian village, where the older Kim was in exile.

As well as scores of North Koreans ranging from Olympians to children, around 20 international skaters performed, mostly from eastern European

In a welcome speech, a described them as coming "to the festival stage with the feeling of humble respect for the great leader comrade Kim Jong Il, the eternal sun of Juche Korea".

"Juche" is a North Korean political term which refers to self-reliance.

The North Koreans skated to songs such as "We cannot live without him" -- an ode to -- with the Olympic pair accompanied by "Confession", about loyalty to the ruling of Korea. In contrast, a Belarussian took to the ice to Tina Turner's GoldenEye, lyrics: " I found his weakness/ he'll do what I please".

