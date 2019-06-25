Qatar future bright after tough Copa America debut

may have fallen at the first hurdle in their South American adventure but hosts showed enough in to suggest the future is bright for the Maroons.

They arrived at the Copa America as an unknown quantity as far as the locals were concerned but despite losing two of their three matches, proved competitive enough to ensure they won't be a surprise package next year when making their second appearance in the South American showpiece.

"There were times that we played well. We have to keep working hard," said Qatar's Spanish

"It's a young team looking at the next three years. We need to work hard to be strong when we get there." have never qualified for and will take part for the first time as hosts in 2022.

Despite their modest history and tiny indigenous population, the gas-rich Gulf state has lofty ambitions and took a pair of important steps this year.

In February in the United Arab Emirates, they overcame a hostile home crowd -- provoked by a political spat in the Gulf region -- to win the Asian Cup for the first time, having never before gone beyond the quarter-finals.

And their participation in the Copa America -- the oldest continental national team competition in the world -- has exposed Qatar to a higher level of tournament than they've ever faced before.

Despite a positive start when they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Paraguay, it proved a chastening experience following defeats by (1-0) and (2-0).

But Colombia's Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, who has a lot of experience playing against Qatar having coached for eight years, feels there is more to come.

"Qatar are here to show that there's in and if you don't respect their characteristics, their teamwork... look what happened with Paraguay," said Queiroz before his side played the Qataris.

"They go to 2-2 and Qatar could have won it."



- 'Rapid transition' -



======================Although dominated, Qatar held on grimly for 86 minutes and created several chances on the counter-attack before eventually falling to a Duvan Zapata header.

"It was a very difficult match and it was very important to be patient," said after the game.

"We managed to counter their threat which was the rapid transition from defense to attack." Qatar's has been a patient project, and many years in the making.

Sanchez, a product of Barcelona's renown La Masia training center, joined -- which aims to develop elite athletes -- in 2006.

Having coached Qatar's under-19, under-20 and under-23 teams he took over the top job from Uruguayan in July 2017.

And it's been an immediate success with Qatar beating 3-1 to win the first major title in their history in February.

But for bouts of naivety, Qatar could realistically have made the knock-out stages in

They gave away fourth-minute goals against and -- the latter after a suicidal pass across his own area fell straight to to fire home.

Against Paraguay, two Qatar players failed to turn a wicked cross into an open goal at 1-0.

"We paid for inexperience, we started two matches by conceding goals from unnecessary actions," bemoaned Sanchez.

That, though, is something they should be able to iron out of their game, if not by next year's Copa America, then at least

"They're a very worthy team with a great future, with young players," enthused

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)