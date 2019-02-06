Qatar says committed to labour reform after Amnesty criticism

said Wednesday it is committed to labour reform following an International report that host is failing to stop widespread labour abuse.

said it was on course to deliver "lasting" change after the London-based group accused the of "running out of time" to implement reforms before

"Far from seeing time as running out, the government of the State of understands further change is needed and we remain committed to developing these changes as quickly as possible, while ensuring they are effective and appropriate for our labour market conditions," a government statement said.

"Practical, efficient and lasting change takes time and that is what we have committed to".

In its report published on Tuesday, said that despite reforms brought in by Doha, conditions "for many migrant workers in remain harsh".

It called on Qatar to properly enforce current labour laws, increase the minimum wage and scrap the "kafala", or sponsorship, system.

This practice ties workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs or leave the country and remains firmly in place, said

It also called for better protection for some 175,000 domestic workers.

Qatar has introduced a series of labour reforms since its selection as host set in motion a huge construction programme under intense international scrutiny.

It has introduced a monthly minimum wage of 750 riyals (USD 206) and has partially scrapped the exit visa system which required workers to obtain their employers' permission before leaving the country.

