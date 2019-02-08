Rafale issue rocks Rajya Sabha; House adjourned for the day

Friday witnessed opposition uproar over the Rafale jet deal issue, leading to of the proceedings for the day.

The sought to raise the Rafale controversy, citing a report which claimed the had raised strong objections to "parallel negotiations" conducted by the PMO with France, which "weakened negotiating position of the Ministry of Defence and Indian Negotiating Team".

of the Opposition sought to raise the issue but M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed him, saying he has reserved a final judgement on the notice by members under Rule 267 on the issue.

Rule 267 provide for setting aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised.

Naidu said nobody can speak on the issue that has been reserved by the He ordered that nothing will go on record.

However, Azad continued to speak and other opposition members joined in.

member shouted slogans like "Chowkidar chor hai", which met with strong resistance from treasury benches.

Naidu said he cannot allow this and adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

has not witnessed any official work since Parliament met for the Budget session on January 31.

