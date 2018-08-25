Rafale row: Anil Ambani files Rs 5,000 cr defamation suit

Anil Ambani's Group companies have filed a Rs 5,000-crore suit against Congress-owned 'National Herald', claiming an article published in the newspaper regarding the fighter deal was "libellous and derogatory".

The civil suit was filed by Defence, Infrastructure and Reliance Aerostructure, which belong to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, against the Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of the National Herald, its in-charge Zafar Agha, and of the article, Vishwadeepak.

The suit was filed yesterday in the court of city civil and sessions P J Tamakuwala, who issued notices to the respondents and sought replies by September 7.

In the suit, the companies alleged the article titled ' floated 10 days before Modi announced deal' was libellous and defamatory, and it "misleads the general public to believe that undue business favours are being extended to them by the government of the day".

The article conveys a "negative image" and "adversely affects the public perception" of and its Ambani, the petition said.

It has caused "considerable damage" to reputation and goodwill of plaintiff firms, it said, seeking damages of Rs 5,000 crore.

The plaintiffs "vehemently" deny the content of the article, the petition said.

Earlier, Anil Ambani-led had sent legal notices to several leaders, asking them to "cease and desist" from levelling such allegations against the company in connection with deal.

