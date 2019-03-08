Rahul Gandhi to launch LS poll campaign in Telangana tomorrow

would kickstart tomorrow the party campaign for the elections in Telangana, where it fared badly in the Assembly polls three months ago.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, R C told PTI Friday that the would address booth committee members.

In the December 7 2018 Assembly elections, the secured only 19 seats in the 119-member House with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) returning to power after winning in 88 constituencies.

The Congress had forged an opposition alliance "Prajakutami" (People's Front) for the Assembly election, along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

But this grouping came a cropper at the hustings. The TDP, led by Andhra Pradesh Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, picked up only two seats, while the CPI and TJS drew a blank.

For the coming elections in Telangana, due by May, said the Congress has decided to contest all the 17 seats on its own, and appealed to "like-minded parties" to support its candidates.

Asked if the TDP, CPI and TJS promised support to Congress candidates, said: "They have said they will talk (discuss) in their party".

On when the Congress would announce candidates for the 17 seats, he said it's expected by next week-end.

