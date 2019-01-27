Snow leopards will again be seen at Kufri zoo

A pair of snow leopards will again be seen at the Himalayan Nature Park in next month, an said Sunday.

A male-female pair of leopards will be brought here most probably by February 10 from the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling in under animal exchange programme, said Range Forest Officer (RFO)

A team of six people, including two veterinary doctors, a and two animal attendants, left for Darjeeling on January 26, he said.

told that the two leopards will be brought to in a specially constructed caged truck.

The team most probably will leave for Darjeeling on February 2 and is likely to reach Kufri by February 10, he added.

As per guidelines of the (CZA), the leopards will be quarantined for one month before being put on display in March for visitors.

The has been declared as vulnerable species by the (IUCN), he said, adding that it is found in 12 countries.

The big cat is found only in five Indian states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh, added.

Snow leopards are found in their natural habitats at the Pin Valley National Park at Lahaul-Spiti, Great Himalayan National Park at Kullu and at Spiti in

The CZA had approved last year a proposal to bring two big cats to the Kufri zoo, he added.

"However, the hot weather conditions in Bihar, UP, and did not allow us to bring the snow leopards by road during previous several months as heat wave might have harmed them as they are habitual to cold weather conditions," the RFO said.

He said a pair of snow leopards - and - was earlier kept in an enclosure in 15 years ago.

At that time too, they were brought from the by road in a pre designed cage.

Female died in 2007, subsequently, the male was sent to for breeding in 2012, he added.

The station was founded by Britishers in 1819. The zoo was established in 1992 in Kufri.

About two lakh people visit every year, the RFO said. Being tourist season, four to five thousand tourists are visiting the zoo daily these days, he added.

