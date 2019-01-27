Five killed in road accident in Gujarat

Five persons were killed and two others injured Sunday when their car lost balance and overturned after hitting a road divider in district of Gujarat, police said.

The victims were returning from a marriage ceremony when the mishap took place on the near Jangwad village under Jasdan taluka, around 200 kms from here.

While four persons died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at the civil hospital in Rajkot, an of the station in Jasdan said.

The two injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

All seven were returning from a marriage ceremony in Junagadh when the lost balance over the steering wheel after hitting the divider, causing the vehicle to turn upside down, the said.

The deceased were identified by the police as Lakhman Kuvadiya (32), Nileshbhai Chavda (26), (23), Bharat Keroshiya (26) and Kalpesh Keshoriya (26).

