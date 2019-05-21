Rahul pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhoomi

paid homage to his father and former on on Tuesday at his memorial, Veer Bhoomi, here.

Rahul was accompanied by his Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Vadra and other senior leaders.

In a tweet, Rahul remembered his father as a gentle person who taught him to forgive and never hate.

"My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive. I miss him. On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude," he said.

took over reins of the following the assassination of his mother and then in October 1984. The same year, he became India's youngest at the age of 40.

was assassinated by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu's town on this day in 1991.

