SC dismisses PIL seeking 100 % matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs during vote counting on May 23

The Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking 100 per cent matching of (VVPAT) slips with Machines (EVMs) during counting of votes on May 23 for Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench headed by Justice refused to entertain the plea filed by a Chennai-based organisation 'Tech for All', saying that a larger bench headed by had already dealt with the matter and passed an order



"The CJI had dealt with this matter. Why are you taking chance before a two-judge vacation bench," the apex court asked.

"We cannot override the CJI's order... This is nonsense. The petition is taken on board. Dismissed," Justice Mishra said.

The apex court had on May 7 dismissed a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders led by N Chandrababu Naidu seeking that random matching of VVPAT slips with be increased to 50 per cent.

The top court had on April 8 directed the to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in Lok Sabha polls, saying it would provide greater satisfaction not just to political parties but also to the entire electorate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)