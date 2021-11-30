Param Bir records statement in extortion case, to appear before CID again

-
ALSO READ
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
SIT to probe extortion case against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case
Param Bir Singh appears before panel probing former Maharashtra minister
-
Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday recorded his statement before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) at its Navi Mumbai office for around six hours in connection with an extortion case.
Singh has been asked to appear before the agency again on Tuesday.
In their inquiry notice to him, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police said, "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts circumstances from you, in relation with the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at 11 am on October 12, at Unit-11 office, DCB, CID, Kandivali West, Mumbai."
A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Wajhe and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.
It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU