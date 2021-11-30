Such acts diminish Parliament's democratic spirit: Stalin on MP suspension

-
Just after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended 12 Members of Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that such acts diminish the democratic spirit of the house.
Stalin further urged the Centre, on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), to revoke the suspension immediately.
"The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs on the very first day of the winter session is highly condemnable. Such acts diminish the democratic spirit of the Parliament. I demand, on behalf of the DMK to revoke the suspension immediately," Stalin wrote in a tweet.
Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.
The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the house.
The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.
