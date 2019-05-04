Cyclone Fani: Railways to resume train services from Bhubaneshwar tomorrow

The Railways will resume all from Bhubaneshwar on Sunday, except two, and it has already cleared the Howrah-Chennai mainline, barely 24 hours after Fani hit Odisha, officials said.

Two trains originating from Bhubaneshwar will remain cancelled and all services to Puri are unlikely to begin before May 10.

Bhubaneshwar-Tirupati and Vidakhapatnam Intercity have been cancelled due to non-availability of pairing trains, J P Mishra, a of the East Coast Railway, said.

" will run normally from Bhubaneshwar from tomorrow, May 5. This is for originating trains from Bhubaneshwar. Puri has been affected, but since it's not on the mainline, will not be affected," he said.

He said the services have been resumed in less than 24 hours after Fani hit the state.

Meanwhile, train services on the mainline have been partially restored where there has been extensive damage to rail infrastructure.

But the line will be made operational on Sunday, the

The section of Puri/Bhubaneshwar/Khurda Road has been badly hit, said.

"Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road have recovered partially.Ready to take a few trains. There will be no trains to Puri till May 10 at least," he said.