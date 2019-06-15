Rains bring slight relief from heat in Rajasthan, Churu hottest at 45.8 deg C

-
ALSO READ
Temperature breaks 75-year record for May in Sri Ganganagar, nears 50C
Dust storm, light rain bring respite from heat in parts of R'than
Sudden wind change deprives Delhi of rain; likely to return and bring temperature down
Heat wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan, Barmer hottest at 42.8 deg C
Cloudy morning in Delhi, very light rain likely
-
Light rains in parts of Rajasthan brought some respite from the sweltering heat on Saturday with the weatherman predicting light to moderate rainfall in isolated places of the state till Sunday.
Churu was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 42.6 degrees Celsius and Jaisalmer 42 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.
Jaipur, which received 6.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday, recorded a high of 39 degrees Celsius, while Jodhpur registered a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius, Barmer 39.9 degrees Celsius, Kota 39.3 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 37.8 degrees Celsius and Dabok 37.4 degrees Celsius, he said.
Apart from the state capital, parts of Chittorgarh, Jhalawar and Nagaur received rainfall ranging from 1 to 4 cm since Friday, the official said, adding, traces of rain was recorded in Ajmer and Kota on Saturday.
The weather department has predicted dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places of the state till Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU