Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana likely to get heavy rain today: IMD

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning for heavy in Odisha, Gangetic and on Sunday.

"A low-pressure area formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 8. It lay as a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south coasts on Saturday," said the department.

further warned about heavy in isolated areas on Sunday.

"Heavy to very heavy at isolated places is very likely over Odisha, Gangetic and and heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh," informed in a statement.

"For Monday, Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Gangetic and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh," the statement read.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over northwest and west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal coasts on September 10 and 11.

A warning has been issued for the fishermen in the area.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal coasts on 10th and 11th September," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)