Raj govt gives Rs 5 L compensation to rape victim family

The Rajasthan government Tuesday gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped last night.

The girl is admitted at JK Lone hospital here.

Chief whip of the ruling Congress Mahesh Joshi and party MLA Amin Kagzi met the family members and handed a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's father.

They also assured the family of proper action in the matter.

District collector Jagroop Singh Yadav said the compensation was sanctioned from the chief minister's relief fund.

