Rajasthan BJP attacks Gehlot govt at State Working Committee meeting

The BJP's State Working Committee in Sunday targeted the government accusing it of betraying farmers, youths and every section of the society.

The committee passed a resolution on the issue of law and order, drinking water and

It said the government has "betrayed" the farmers, youths and all sections of the society by not fulfilling its election promises. The committee said the people of the state were living in fear while it was not the case with criminals.

It expressed gratitude to the voters of the state for supporting the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 24 of the 25 seats in the state and one seat went to its alliance partner (RLTP).

The Working Committee thanked the voters of the state for their tremendous support for the Lok Sabha elections. The resolution stated that winning 25 seats in the state for the second consecutive time reflects that voters have expressed confidence in Narendra Modi's thought of welfare of the poor, country's self respect and its security.

This was the first meeting of the party State Working Committee after the elections, in which the newly elected MPs and three Union ministers also joined.

In the meeting, state Madan Lal Saini, former and party's state in-charge were present besides other state leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)