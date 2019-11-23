Rajasthan CM Gehlot forms ministerial group to looking into road safety issues

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a ministerial group to looking into road safety issues.

The group headed by transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawa will give its suggestions and recommendations on the matter.

The chief minister had announced to form the ministerial group in the state budget.

The ministers for public work, urban development and housing, health and education will be members of the group, a release said.

