JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Multiple landslides disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

CBSE issues show-cause notice to Ahmedabad school where land was leased out to Nithyanand's ashram.
Business Standard

Rajasthan CM Gehlot forms ministerial group to looking into road safety issues

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a ministerial group to looking into road safety issues.

The group headed by transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawa will give its suggestions and recommendations on the matter.

The chief minister had announced to form the ministerial group in the state budget.

The ministers for public work, urban development and housing, health and education will be members of the group, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU