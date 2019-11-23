Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi

A 35-year-old man died and three others were injured on Saturday after they entered a manhole in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashok, they said, adding the three people were undergoing treatment



A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and two people were arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)