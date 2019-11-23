JUST IN
Rajya Sabha reports productivity of over 90 pc in first week of Winter Session

Guj govt announces Rs 3795 cr package for rain-hit farmers
Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 35-year-old man died and three others were injured on Saturday after they entered a manhole in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashok, they said, adding the three people were undergoing treatment

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and two people were arrested, they said.

