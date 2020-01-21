IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals announce sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai

-
ALSO READ
Indian Premier League: Andrew McDonald named Rajasthan Royals head coach
IPL 2020: Trent Boult traded to Mumbai Indians, Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals trade Rahane to Capitals for Markande, Tewatia
971 players to go under the hammer at IPL 2020 auction on December 19
IPL brand value rises 7% to $6.8 bn in 2019; MI, CSK rise fastest: Report
-
Rajasthan Royals announced a sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The one-year deal will see the next World Expo appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' jersey as principal sponsor.
Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, said: "We are looking forward to having a very successful association throughout the 13th season of the IPL. The tournament has always provided fans in India with numerous reasons to celebrate, and we are hoping that through this crucial sponsorship, we can encourage them to be a part of the Expo 2020 as well."
Expo 2020, taking place from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, will be the first World Expo in its 169-year history to be staged in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region (MEASA), and is set to welcome an unprecedented 192 participating countries and 25 million visits from across the globe over a period of 173 days.
Full list of Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Akash Singh (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.20
|MI
|Andrew Tye
|RR
|Bought
|1.00
|SRH
|Anirudha Joshi (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.20
|RR
|Ankit Rajpoot
|RR
|Traded in
|3.00
|SRH
|Anuj Rawat (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.80
|KXIP
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|Retained
|12.50
|CSK
|David Miller
|RR
|Bought
|0.75
|DC
|Jaydev Unadkat
|RR
|Bought
|3.00
|SRH
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|Retained
|7.20
|KXIP
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|Retained
|4.40
|CSK
|Kartik Tyagi (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|1.30
|RCB
|Mahipal Lomror
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|SRH
|Manan Vohra
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|KKR
|Mayank Markande
|RR
|Traded in
|2.00
|CSK
|Oshane Thomas
|RR
|Bought
|0.50
|RR
|Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|Traded in
|3.00
|DC
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|RR
|Robin Uthappa
|RR
|Bought
|3.00
|KKR
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|Retained
|8.00
|RR
|Shashank Singh
|RR
|Retained
|0.30
|RR
|Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|RR
|Steve Smith
|RR
|Retained
|12.50
|RR
|Tom Curran
|RR
|Bought
|1.00
|KKR
|Varun Aaron
|RR
|Retained
|2.40
|RR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|2.40
|None