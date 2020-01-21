JUST IN
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals announce sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai

The one-year deal will see the next World Expo appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' jersey as principal sponsor

BS Web Team & PTI  |  Mumbai 

RR batsman Jos Buttler during a training session ahead of IPL match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Jaipur. File Photo: PTI
Rajasthan Royals announced a sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The one-year deal will see the next World Expo appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' jersey as principal sponsor.
 

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, said: "We are looking forward to having a very successful association throughout the 13th season of the IPL. The tournament has always provided fans in India with numerous reasons to celebrate, and we are hoping that through this crucial sponsorship, we can encourage them to be a part of the Expo 2020 as well."

Expo 2020, taking place from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, will be the first World Expo in its 169-year history to be staged in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region (MEASA), and is set to welcome an unprecedented 192 participating countries and 25 million visits from across the globe over a period of 173 days.

Full list of Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:


Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Akash Singh (uncapped) RR Bought 0.20 MI
Andrew Tye RR Bought 1.00 SRH
Anirudha Joshi (uncapped) RR Bought 0.20 RR
Ankit Rajpoot RR Traded in 3.00 SRH
Anuj Rawat (uncapped) RR Bought 0.80 KXIP
Ben Stokes RR Retained 12.50 CSK
David Miller RR Bought 0.75 DC
Jaydev Unadkat RR Bought 3.00 SRH
Jofra Archer RR Retained 7.20 KXIP
Jos Buttler RR Retained 4.40 CSK
Kartik Tyagi (uncapped) RR Bought 1.30 RCB
Mahipal Lomror RR Retained 0.20 SRH
Manan Vohra RR Retained 0.20 KKR
Mayank Markande RR Traded in 2.00 CSK
Oshane Thomas RR Bought 0.50 RR
Rahul Tewatia RR Traded in 3.00 DC
Riyan Parag RR Retained 0.20 RR
Robin Uthappa RR Bought 3.00 KKR
Sanju Samson RR Retained 8.00 RR
Shashank Singh RR Retained 0.30 RR
Shreyas Gopal RR Retained 0.20 RR
Steve Smith RR Retained 12.50 RR
Tom Curran RR Bought 1.00 KKR
Varun Aaron RR Retained 2.40 RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped) RR Bought 2.40 None

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 18:25 IST

