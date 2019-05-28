Rajasthan woman demands justice after gang-rape

A 26-year-old woman, who was allegedly tortured and gang-raped last week, on Tuesday demanded justice and speedy arrest of the accused, including a doctor and a police

Addressing a press conference here, the woman accused the police of not providing protection to her even after being directed by a court following her complaint of against suspended last year.

She had accused Sharma and four others of raping her and dumping her in a naked and an unconscious condition on the outskirts of last Tuesday night.

The woman alleged that she was taken to a hospital nearly a hour after the police reached the spot.

The 26-year-old alleged that Sharma was not arrested even after her complaint last year. She also moved a petition in the high court as the police allegedly failed to file a charge sheet.

The court had directed the police to complete the investigation in two months and file a charge sheet, but to no avail, the woman said.

A case has been registered for gang rape, attempt to murder and unnatural offences at the station last Wednesday.

The incident is being investigated and evidences are being collected, said Manasvi Chaudhary, the of

