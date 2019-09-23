Rajeev Kumar fails to respond to CBI summons in Rose Valley

Top West Bengal police officer Rajeev Kumar on Monday did not respond to CBI's summons in connection with the multi crore Rose Valley ponzi scheme case, officials in the agency said.

Kumar, who is the ADG of CID, did not turn up at the CBI office at Salt Lake here to face interrogation in the case.

The sources said that Kumar has sought time to appear before the probe agency.

Kumar has been summoned for allegedly tampering evidence in the over Rs 10000 crore Rose Valley scam in which thousand of innocent investors were duped with promises of high returns.

Meanwhile, a team of officials of the investigating agency visited the official residence of Kumar, the former city police commissioner, on Park Street as a part of its on going efforts to trace him in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme scam involving around Rs 2500 crore.

He has been evading summons of the probe agency since Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from CBI taking any coercive action against him in the case.

Kumar is alleged to have suppressed evidence crucial for the investigation into the Saradha scam.

Kumar received a setback as the Alipore Sessions and District Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Saturday.

CBI has been scouting various places in and around the city to trace Kumar, who has remained incommunicado for some time.

