Rajinikanth throws weight behind Citizenship Act, says no threat to Muslims

-
ALSO READ
Hurt, PM Modi did not consult CMs over Citizenship Act, says Kamal Nath
CAA protests: Kamal Haasan hits out at legislation, says opposed to NRC
Can Kamal-Rajini repeat their on-screen magic in a political theatre?
Citizenship Act: Mayawati emerges as a peacenik amid violent protests
Citizenship Act to adversely impact Northeast people: Assamese group in US
-
Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims.
In his first reaction after the amendment to the Citizenship Act and nation wide protests against it, the top actor wondered as to how Muslims, who chose to stay back in India following partition will be sent out of the country.
"CAA is no threat to Muslims, if they face trouble I will be the first person to raise voice for them," he told reporters here.
Besides, the central government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he noted.
Alleging that some political parties were instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests, he also blamed religious leaders for supporting protests against the law and dubbed it "very wrong."
Backing the National Population Register exercise, he said the drive is "very, very essential," and added that the Congress-led government had done it in the past.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU