Hamilton triumphs in Italy as Ferrari flounder

delivered one of his greatest races Sunday when he wrecked Ferrari's homecoming party as he stormed to a record-equalling fifth victory in his Mercedes at the

The defending world champion produced a perfectly-judged race of raw aggression and astute tyre-management to finish 8.7 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, who on Saturday had claimed pole position for with the fastest lap in history.

His 68th career victory and sixth this year enlarged his championship lead from 17 points to 30 ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who finished fourth in the second after spinning on the opening lap after a clash with the Briton as he passed him at the second chicane.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas came home third ahead of Vettel with taking fifth place in the classified result, after finishing third on the road, following a time penalty.

Hamilton's fifth Italian win drew him level with seven-time world champion in the record books.

finished sixth for Haas ahead of and his Force India team-mate Sergio Perez, who was ninth for and of Williams.

