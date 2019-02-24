Rama Rao, AP IT min engage in war of words over election win in assembly polls

TRS working K T Rama and were engaged in a war of words on Saturday over who would win the upcoming state assembly elections in

Rama is the son of Telangana and TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao, while Lokesh is the son of N Chandrababu Naidu.

Rama Rao, in an informal interaction with the media, said the YSR would win the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, and that Naidu would face a rout.

Naidu will not be able to call the shots in Delhi, post the Lok Sabha elections, and not even in (where the capital city of AP is coming up), Rama claimed.

Naidu has been making efforts to put together a non-BJP front.

The TRS would urge people to make it victorious in 16 Lok Sabha seats (out of the total 17, leaving held by Asaduddin Owaisi) to "dictate terms to Delhi" in the interests of Telangana, said.

had earlier met YSR president Y S Jagan on working together for a non-Congress, non-BJP front advocated by the

The had fought the recent Assembly polls in Telangana in alliance with the against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, but lost at the hustings.

Hitting back at Rama Rao, Lokesh alleged on that three leaders ( Narendra Modi, Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) have come together and conspiring as they could not take on one leader (Naidu).

It is clear from the remarks of that the three leaders remembered Chandrababu Naidu even in their dreams, he claimed.

KCR and his colleagues, who work hard to defeat the TDP, are sure to be disappointed, Lokesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)