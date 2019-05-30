Ramco Systems bags order from Air Caledonie

: Aviation provider Systems Thursday said it has won an enterprise, resource, planning (ERP) modernisation programme from Air Caledonie, the domestic of

(Societe Caledonienne de Transports Aeriens)operates passenger and cargo flights.

is located in in Southwest Pacific Ocean.

As per the agreement, Systems would implement its advanced modules for supply chain management, compliance management, flight log management, employee records among others, the Chennai-based company said in a statement here.

"We are happy to add another client to the ATR fleet in the Pacific region. In the journey towards modernisation, we are happy to support them with a comprehensive platform...as we continue to develop more innovative solutions, we hope to continue adding value to our clients," Systems said in the statement.

"...implementing a comprehensive suite tailored to aviation segment while giving us access to industry best practices, also enables unparalleled flexibility and standardisation," Air Caledonie's president and Samuel Hnepeune said.

The maintenance and engineering solution would be used to integrate all of Air Caledonie's business operations into a single system.

On implementation of the software, Air Caledonie's users would be able to view multiple indicators and processes on a modern user interface, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)