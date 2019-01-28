Ramgarh bypoll: 68.73 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm

A voter turnout of 68.73 per cent was registered till 3 pm Monday in the ongoing bypoll for the Rajasthan's assembly constituency.

The voting percentage till 3 pm is 68.73, said an official, adding the voting began at 8 am.

There are 278 polling booths set up for the election in and more than 2,500 policemen have been deployed on the election duty.

Nine magistrates are also monitoring the election in the constituency.

