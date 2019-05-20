JUST IN
RBI to issue Rs 10 banknotes bearing sign of Guv Das soon

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India Monday said it will issue Rs 10 denomination banknotes bearing signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 10 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series bearing the signature of Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI said in a release.

The design of these notes is similar in all respect to Rs 10 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series.

All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender, it said.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 20:46 IST

