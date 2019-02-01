Real estate firm's CGM held for duping customers

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Friday arrested the chief general manager (CGM) of a company on charges of duping customers on the pretext of providing plots.

The accused has been identified as Soumendra Narayan Dalabehera, a native of Damasahi in district. He was the CGM of Z-Infra Construction Private Limited.

An said Dalabehera was arrested following a complaint lodged by one of Bhubaneswar.

During investigation, the found that Dalabehera along with other senior officials had collected about Rs 12 crore from over 300 people between 2010 and 2013 for providing them plots to build houses at Kansapada near IIT, Bhubaneswar, at a very low price, the said.

Though the company registered the land in the name of some of the customers, there was no approach road and other amenities as assured to them during receipt of money.

There were other anomalies as well, the said.

Earlier, the had arrested the company's MD Prasanna Kumar Patra and

