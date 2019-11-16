JUST IN
Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives: local official

AFP  |  Goma (DR Congo) 

Assailants in DR Congo have killed 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives against Ugandan rebel strongholds in the east of the country, a local official said on Saturday.

The latest killings, which occurred in the night from Friday to Saturday, take the total number of those killed in revenge attacks to around 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 16 2019. 16:55 IST

