Reckitt Benckiser to start handwash curriculum in 5.5 lakh madrasas

FMCG in collaboration with the Imam Organisation has launched Handwash Digital Curriculum, which would be executed in 5.5 lakh madrasas covering about six crore children.

The initiative will be executed in a phased manner in the madrasas across over five years, which will focus on helping children build healthy habits, focusing on cleanliness, from early childhood, said a statement.

The Dettol BSI campaign would focus on highlighting importance of good handwashing practices in improving the overall health of growing children, it added.

Imam Organisation said: "As part of this first-of-its-kind partnership, we would include the Dettol BSI Handwash Digital Curriculum in the entire educational syllabus across all the madrasas in India."



He further said this initiative would be taken to other countries

"Children are the change agents of the society, and this step is going to ensure that we inspire these young minds to inculcate the learning into a habit, through engaging and activities such as animated videos, which would turn them into influencers for others, and nation builders of tomorrow," said Ilyasi.

"We will execute this campaign in a phased manner to sensitise about 6 crore children in over 5,50,000 madrasas in India, over a period of five years," said Gaurav Jain, (Africa, the and South Asia), RB Health India.

Besides, efforts will also be made towards increased training and capacity building among teachers at madrasas to ensure effectiveness of the curriculum, it added.

