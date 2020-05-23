JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

F1 teams agree to cut costs with budget limit of $145m - report

Slam winners Andreescu, Kenin headline June tennis invitational field
Business Standard

Record jump in COVID-19 cases, 137 more deaths

Topics
Disaster Accident

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The number of novel coronavirus infections saw the biggest spike in India with 6,654 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,25,101 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,720 after 137 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 69,597, while 51,783 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry bulletin.

Of the 137 new deaths, 63 were in Maharashtra, 29 in Gujarat, 14 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, six from West Bengal, four from Tamil Nadu, two each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and one from Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 09:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU