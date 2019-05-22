Refined soya oil futures gain 0.7% on spot demand

Refined prices were trading up by 0.7 per cent to Rs 728 per 10 kg in futures market Wednesday as speculators created fresh bets, taking positive cues from the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for delivery in July rose by Rs 1.2, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 728 per 10 kg with an open interest of 24,560 lots.

Likewise, the for delivery in August contracts was up by Rs 1.3, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 721.2 per 10 kg in 1,400 lots.

Analysts said, fresh positions built up by traders on restricted supplies from producing belts mainly influenced refined prices.

